Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.86 ($25.12).

FRA DTE opened at €17.29 ($18.20) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

