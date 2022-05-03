Dev Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,588.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $871,504.29 and $23,588.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002533 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

