Dfyn Network Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $575,638.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00220104 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00479984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00039021 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,353.92 or 1.89332986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,587,293 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

