Digital Health Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DHACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 3rd

Digital Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. Digital Health Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Digital Health Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHACU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

