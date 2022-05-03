Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of 3M worth $459,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

MMM stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

