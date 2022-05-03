Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE DFS traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $115.56. 1,792,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

