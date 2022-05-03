Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DIVI traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 109.01 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.47. Diverse Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 98.20 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.56).

In other news, insider Charles Crole bought 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,909.19 ($12,378.75).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

