DLH (DLHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Get DLH alerts:

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DLH by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About DLH (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.