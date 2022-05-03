Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DCBO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390. Docebo has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.95 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

