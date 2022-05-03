Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Donut has a total market cap of $191,481.14 and approximately $732.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00219077 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00436852 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,850.16 or 1.86800156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

