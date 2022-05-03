Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

ERIC opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

