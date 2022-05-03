dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Shares Up 0.9%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOTDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of dotdigital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 205 ($2.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

