Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

