Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02 to $2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 1,100,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

