Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 994,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after acquiring an additional 189,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after acquiring an additional 534,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 294,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,270. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

