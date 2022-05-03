Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. 101,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

