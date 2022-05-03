Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 267,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.