e-Money (NGM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $409,703.00

e-Money (NGM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003774 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $409,703.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00431079 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,207.30 or 1.85298919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

