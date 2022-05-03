E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 0.4%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.40. 122,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 118,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The firm has a market cap of C$138.62 million and a PE ratio of -25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

