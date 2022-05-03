E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 0.4%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.40. 122,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 118,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.
The firm has a market cap of C$138.62 million and a PE ratio of -25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 22.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36.
About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)
See Also
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.