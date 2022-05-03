Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Eaton worth $480,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,754. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

