ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 551.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOHO remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 182,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,174. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. ECMOHO has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.04.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

