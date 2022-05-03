Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.40.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.91.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.