Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $577,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,040. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

