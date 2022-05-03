Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 34,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,707. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

