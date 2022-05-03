Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Elevation Gold Mining stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,166 shares.
Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
