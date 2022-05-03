Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $593,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

