Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $649,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in News were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in News by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in News by 1,423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 360,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

