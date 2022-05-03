Embark Technology (EMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Embark Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Shares of EMBK stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $8,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth $5,427,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMBK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.