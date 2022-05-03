EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. EMCORE has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

