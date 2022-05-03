Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.
EBS stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
