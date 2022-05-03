Emerson Wealth LLC Takes $32,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

GE stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,022. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

