Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 15,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 112,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,482. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

