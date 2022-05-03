Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 4,320 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. 62,574,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,279,117. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

