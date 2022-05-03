Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,072,000 after purchasing an additional 809,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 8,364,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

