Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.13. The company had a trading volume of 757,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

