Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. 920,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.65. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

