Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average is $165.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

