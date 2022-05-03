Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.03. 41,525,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,338,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.