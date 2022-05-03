Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.2% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

BAC stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 48,489,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,854,887. The company has a market capitalization of $299.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

