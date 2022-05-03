Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,204,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,851,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. 1,090,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

