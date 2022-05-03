Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

