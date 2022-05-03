Empty Set Dollar Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $17,842.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

