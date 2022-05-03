Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

