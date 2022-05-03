Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will post $53.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.61 million and the highest is $57.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $204.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $215.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.60 million to $240.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 542.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.