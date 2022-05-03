Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $399,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

PSX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.61. 102,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

