Enhancing Capital LLC Invests $646,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

