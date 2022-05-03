Enhancing Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.7% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,204,000 after purchasing an additional 685,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. 121,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

