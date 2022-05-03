Enhancing Capital LLC Takes $913,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

