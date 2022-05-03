EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.10. EQT posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 305,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,589,409. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.