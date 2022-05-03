Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $113,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

EQIX stock traded up $22.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $725.21. 4,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

